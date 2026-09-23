Wish to see our coalition government grow from strength to strength: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: “My desire is to see our coalition government move forward with greater strength and efficiency. For this, all of us must work together without hurting anyone’s dignity, particularly that of the Jana Sena Party,” Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Tuesday.

After launching Rs 1,500 crore works in the Pithapuram constituency, he addressed the public meeting at the RRBHR College grounds stating that the government was committed to fulfilling its electoral promises and taking up development works based on the needs of the people. He outlined various welfare and development initiatives being implemented in the constituency and said projects worth Rs 1,500 crore were being launched or taken up as part of efforts to transform Pithapuram into a model constituency.

“People’s development should remain our primary objective. We should identify their needs first and work with sincerity to fulfil them and take forward their hopes and aspirations,” he said.

He also distributed laptops to meritorious Class 10 and Intermediate students and handed over fishing nets, vehicles and other support material to fishermen. Cheques were distributed to self-help groups.

“We are taking steps to establish Pithapuram not merely as a constituency, but as a benchmark for development,” he saidss of the State and the country.

Pawan Kalyan announced that arrangements would be made to set up his camp office in Pithapuram within the next three to four months.