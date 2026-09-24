Sai Krishna custodial death case: Supreme Court halts Andhra Pradesh HC trial, takes charge

NEW DELHI: Observing that disappearance in police custody is against law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to directly supervise the probe into the Gade Sai Krishna case.

The three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta stayed all related proceedings in Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The SC was hearing YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy’s plea for investigation into senior officials’ role in illegal detention, alleged custodial killing and destruction of evidence. The plea challenged HC stay on magistrate court’s order to inquire against DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, CP SV Rajashekhara Babu and ACP K Manasa.

The bench expressed grave concern over non-production of the youth before magistrate, delayed FIR despite May 28 complaint, untraced body and deleted CCTV footage. It voiced displeasure with state counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra.

The bench rejected state’s claim that chargesheet and arrests conclude the matter, noting questions remain on senior officials’ conduct and Task Force executing NBWs.

It issued notices to respondents, added CBI as defendant in connected matter, and ordered case details in sealed cover by September 30. Petitioner was directed to serve copies by that date. The bench adjourned hearing to October 12, when it will review report.