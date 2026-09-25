Andhra sets 70 percent renewable energy mandate for data centres

Andhra Pradesh is adopting a sustainability-focused approach to its planned data-centre expansion, with a requirement that at least 70 percent of the energy used by data centres come from renewable sources, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said.

The state is positioning Visakhapatnam as a major data-centre hub as it seeks to attract large technology investments and expand its digital infrastructure.

Data centres are typically energy- and water-intensive facilities, making reliable access to power and water, along with environmental sustainability, key considerations for large-scale expansion.

Speaking at a fireside chat organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) here, Lokesh said the state was taking a "holistic approach" to the environmental implications of data-centre growth by addressing energy, water and other resource requirements together.