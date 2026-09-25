Reservoirs receive heavy inflows as rains lash North Andhra

VISHAKAPATNAM: The Gambhiramgedda reservoir reached its Full Reservoir Level as heavy rain continued to lash Visakhapatnam on Thursday, with surplus water flowing towards the sea, while 89 fallen trees, 11 wall collapses and six landslides were reported across the city.

The reservoir was receiving around 150 cusecs of water at 6 pm, with the surplus being discharged over the broad-crested weir downstream towards the sea. Its recorded level was 123 ft against the FRL of 126 ft. The rain followed the crossing of a deep depression near Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district between 11 pm and 1 am on Wednesday. Schools in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts will observe a holiday on September 25 due to cyclone conditions and heavy rains.

The Meghadrigedda reservoir stood at 51.50 ft against its FRL of 61 ft, with an inflow of 1,578.69 cusecs and an outflow of 14.81 cusecs.

Raiwada Reservoir stood at 341 ft against its FRL of 374 ft, with an inflow of 1,859 cusecs and an outflow of 100 cusecs. Thatipudi Reservoir stood at 279.90 ft against its FRL of 297 ft, with an inflow of 1,066 cusecs and an outflow of 25 cusecs. No alert was reported for these three reservoirs. The district recorded an average rainfall of 321.6 mm from 8.30 am on September 21 to 6 pm on September 24. Visakhapatnam Rural recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 412.4 mm, followed by Seethammadhara at 387.8 mm, Mulagada at 347 mm and Pedagantyada at 345 mm.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recorded 143 rain-related incidents and complaints by 7 pm. Of these, 140 had been resolved, and three were pending.

On the other hand, two women were killed, and a man was injured in an electrocution incident at Golla Veedhi in Nathavaram mandal of Anakapalli district at around 3.30 am on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manga, 55, and her daughter Janaki, 28. Janaki’s husband, Nagaraju, 32, was injured and is undergoing treatment at Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

The electricity wire near the house came loose from its fittings due to continuous rain and was left hanging from the roof, causing a mishap.