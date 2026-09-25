Torrential downpour lashes Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The high alert remains in place across Andhra Pradesh as the deep depression made landfall near Kalingapatnam, bringing torrential downpours in several coastal districts, and raising the threat of flash floods in low-lying and riverine habitations.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, the Godavari belt, and the erstwhile undivided Krishna and Guntur districts bore the brunt of the deluge, with local administrations rushing to set up relief camps, and clear waterlogged transit routes. Educational institutions remained closed as a precautionary measure.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that the deep depression moved northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph over six hours, and lay centered over South Odisha and adjoining North Coastal AP at 4 pm on Thursday.

Positioned approximately 60 km from Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km from Bhawanipatna in Odisha, and near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, the system is expected to weaken into a depression by Thursday night, and reduce further to a well-marked low-pressure area over the subsequent 24 hours. The Doppler Weather Radar in Vizag maintains continuous surveillance over the system, he said.