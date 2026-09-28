Tourism Day fete in Amaravati highlights ‘Digital Agenda and AI to Redesign’ theme

GUNTUR: World Tourism Day was celebrated in the heritage town of Amaravati under the central theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Organized as per directions from Special Chief Secretary Rawat, Tourism CEO Ravi Subhash, and Palnadu District Collector Dr Kritika Shukla, the event highlighted the integration of digital technology, AI, and heritage preservation in the tourism sector.

The celebrations commenced with quiz, essay, and debate competitions on local heritage for students at the Social Welfare Residential School for Girls.

At 9:00 AM, officials flagged off a Heritage Walk from the Archaeological Museum, passing through the historic Amaravati Stupa and concluding at the Dhyana Buddha statue.

A sanitation drive, the Swachh Andhra Pledge, tree plantation, and prize distribution for competition winners were subsequently held at the venue. To boost regional tourism, Collector Dr Kritika Shukla spearheaded an initiative to modernize the historic Kalachakra Museum at a cost of `8 lakh, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

APTDC engineering officials confirmed that tender procedures are being finalized to commence the restoration work rapidly, which will enhance visitor amenities and archival displays.

District Tourism Officer Nayudamma, INTACH Guntur Chapter Convener Ravi Shankar, National Vice-President of All India Panchayat Parishad Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, alongside local MPDOs, educational officers, and APTDC representatives were present.