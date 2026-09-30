Election Commission of India extends SIR timeline for Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya for the completion of the claims and objections process and publication of the final revised rolls.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the full Commission at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi at 4.30 pm. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi attended the meeting, the ECI said in an official statement.

This was the second meeting of the full Commission in four days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the deadline for the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections has been extended to October 10, 2026, from September 10. The final electoral rolls will now be published on October 16, 2026, instead of October 9. The SIR process in the state began on July 31, 2026.

This is the second extension granted for filing claims and objections in Andhra Pradesh. The original deadline was August 30.

In Meghalaya, the final electoral rolls will now be published on October 26, 2026, instead of the earlier date of October 21.