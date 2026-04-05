Assam polls 2026: Gaurav Gogoi takes on NDA might

GUWAHATI: As Assam braces itself for the April 9 Assembly elections, the Congress party, which ruled the state from 2001-2016, is struggling to make a comeback to power by edging out the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA has been in power in the state since 2016 and looks indomitable at present.

The Congress party is led by Gaurav Gogoi, while the BJP is led by incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam has 126 Assembly seats. There has always been a huge gap between the largest party and the second largest party in terms of the number of seats they won. In the past eight elections, the closest was a 25-seat gap in 1996 when the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) bagged 59 seats compared to the Congress’s 34.

“The BJP has already managed to attract a lot of voters through its populist welfare schemes and development initiatives,” said Jayanta Krishna Sarmah who teaches political science at the Gauhati University.

Similarly, he continued, the Congress-led six-party Opposition front has been able to take up some pertinent issues, including the demand for “justice for Zubeen Garg,” although whether or not it translates into votes remains to be seen. He said the Opposition front also attempted to create a “save democracy" narrative.

“The votes of the ‘floating or undecided’ voters—who are neither the beneficiaries of any government welfare schemes nor are the workers or supporters of any political party, will be crucial for both ruling and Opposition sides,” Sarmah further stated.

Anup Sharma, a senior journalist, feels that there will be a contest but NDA will eventually form the government. “I strongly feel that the BJP’s seats will get reduced although NDA is likely to retain power,” he further stated.

Both the NDA – BJP, AGP and Bodoland People’s Front – and the Opposition alliance – Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference – have their strengths and weaknesses. The NDA has been in power since 2016, and anti-incumbency could be a major factor against it.