Jharkhand CM Soren claims he was blocked from campaigning in Assam during PM's visit

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that attempts were once again made to "suppress the voice of democracy on the brave and revolutionary land of Assam", after his helicopter was reportedly not allowed to take off due to the Prime Minister's programme in Assam. Soren was then forced to address an election rally virtually in support of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate.

He also alleged misuse of power during the ongoing Assam Assembly election campaign. “Yesterday, Kalpana ji was prevented from holding a public meeting; today, I was denied permission to meet my brothers and sisters in the Rongonadi and Chabua Assembly constituencies of Assam,” Hemant Soren posted on X.

He questioned whether his opponents truly believe that by misusing constitutional institutions and orchestrating such conspiracies, they can halt the power of the 'Bow and Arrow'? (the symbol of JMM)

Soren added, “For so many years, you have made futile attempts to suppress the millions of exploited and marginalised tribal brothers and sisters of our tea garden communities—how much longer do you think you can hold them back?”

"History bears witness: whenever a voice has been suppressed, it has emerged even louder and more resonant," he added. “On the upcoming 9 th of April, by pressing the button next to the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol, these millions of brothers and sisters of mine will surely settle the score for their struggles. Jai Johar!” Soren posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Soren had termed the denial of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Assam tea tribes as ‘national injustice. Soren, in a message on his social media handle, said that this is such an injustice that history will never forgive.