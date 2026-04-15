Assam LoP alleges major security lapses in strongrooms storing election materials

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to the Election Commission alleging a “serious breach” of norms in securing strongrooms meant for storing election materials for several constituencies, including Nazira, where he is contesting as a Congress candidate.

In a letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, Saikia claimed there were “severe and alarming violations” of Election Commission guidelines in the handling, storage, and security of post-poll materials. He also submitted photographic and video evidence to support his allegations.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam was conducted on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Referring to the strongrooms located at Sibsagar Govt HS & MP School, Saikia said that during his visit to the Material Safety Cell on April 14, he found Rooms 11, 12, and 13 not being maintained as per prescribed norms.

He alleged that the condition of access points showed “serious non-compliance” with security protocols. Of the doors inspected, only one was secured with a padlock, and even that was not properly sealed. Several doors were either loosely latched or shut from inside, making them easily accessible.

“In multiple instances, doors were either single-locked or internally locked, without following the mandatory double-lock system,” Saikia stated.

He further noted that among three rooms designated for storing election materials, only one of six doors had a proper double-lock system in place. One of the doors storing materials for the Nazira constituency could reportedly be opened with slight external pressure.

The Congress leader also shared a video clip showing him pointing out these lapses to concerned officials.