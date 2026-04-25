Justice will prevail over politics of threat: Congress backs Khera as HC denies protection from arrest

The Congress on Saturday expressed solidarity with its leader Pawan Khera and said it will challenge the Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party stood firmly with Khera and expressed confidence that “justice will prevail over the politics of threat and intimidation.”

“The entire Indian National Congress stands solidly in solidarity with Pawan Khera, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department. The verdict of the Guwahati High Court is in the process of being challenged in the Supreme Court,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment,” he added.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected Khera’s anticipatory bail petition in a case linked to his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed foreign properties.

The single-judge bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected the plea filed on Monday after Khera was directed by the Supreme Court to first approach the Gauhati High Court.