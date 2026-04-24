Gauhati HC rejects Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in FIR by Assam CM's wife

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, over allegations that she holds multiple passports.
A single Bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides for over three hours and later declined to grant relief.
Appearing for Khera via video conferencing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the case was driven by “political vendetta”, particularly in the run-up to elections.
He submitted that Khera was not a flight risk and argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary.
Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia submitted that the case went beyond defamation and involved serious allegations, including cheating and forgery, relating to the alleged fabrication of documents and title deeds.
The development follows a series of proceedings in multiple courts. On April 10, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera one week’s transit anticipatory bail, allowing him to approach a competent court. However, the Supreme Court, on April 15, stayed the operation of that order.
The apex court subsequently clarified that its interim order would not prejudice the consideration of any anticipatory bail application filed by Khera before a court with jurisdiction in Assam.
It also declined to vacate the stay or extend the transit bail.
In this backdrop, Khera approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Earlier this month, Assam Police teams visited Hyderabad in search of Khera, who is stated to have a residence there. Police personnel had also searched his residence in Delhi.
Pawan Kherain a press conference has alleged that Sarma’s wife holds three passports, a claim that forms the basis of the FIR.