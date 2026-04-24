Gauhati HC rejects Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in FIR by Assam CM's wife

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, over allegations that she holds multiple passports.

A single Bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides for over three hours and later declined to grant relief.

Appearing for Khera via video conferencing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the case was driven by “political vendetta”, particularly in the run-up to elections.

He submitted that Khera was not a flight risk and argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia submitted that the case went beyond defamation and involved serious allegations, including cheating and forgery, relating to the alleged fabrication of documents and title deeds.