Telangana HC grants one-week anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail for one week to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, amid allegations that she held multiple passports.

“The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court. Relief is granted to the petitioner for one week, subject to conditions,” Justice K. Sujana said.

The anticipatory bail petition was filed in Hyderabad, where Khera has a residence.

During the hearing on Thursday, Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia, appearing for the Assam Police, challenged the maintainability of the anticipatory bail plea in Hyderabad. He submitted that Khera, a resident of Delhi, had not shown any reason why he could not travel to Assam and file for anticipatory bail there.

“There is no medical emergency. He can file for anticipatory bail in Assam from any part of the country,” the Advocate General said, as reported by LiveLaw.

He further argued that Khera is an “established flight risk,” stating, “When the police went to him, he fled. He could have gone to Delhi, which is his place of residence. Instead, he is in Hyderabad. Tomorrow, if the police reach there, he may fly to Chennai.”

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera, argued that the criminal action was politically motivated and amounted to vendetta.

The case was filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma after Khera alleged that she possessed passports from three countries, the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda.

He also shared images of documents that purportedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and investments worth several lakh crore rupees in Wyoming, United States. Khera claimed that these details were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit.

Sarma and his wife dismissed the allegations and vowed to take legal action against Khera. The Assam Chief Minister also said he would request the Assam Police to send a team to Delhi to seize the passports and verify whether they were genuine or fake.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police conducted raids at Khera’s residence in Delhi.

Describing the police action as a “witch hunt” involving the misuse of state machinery, the Congress party criticised the Assam Chief Minister, alleging it was an attempt to silence the Opposition and suppress voices exposing his “wrongdoing.”