Found 'incriminating' material: Assam Police after search at Pawan Khera’s residence

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: The Assam Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered “incriminating” material from the New Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera.

An Assam Police team, accompanied by Delhi Police personnel, went to Khera’s residence in connection with a case registered with the Crime Branch in Guwahati, but did not find him.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had lodged an FIR against the Congress leader following his claims that she possesses passports of three countries, owns luxury properties in Dubai and has investments worth several lakh crore rupees in the United States.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Debojit Nath, who led the Assam Police team, told media persons outside Khera’s residence that the Congress leader was wanted in the case.

“A case has been registered with the Crime Branch police station in Guwahati and we wanted Mr Pawan Khera. We searched his house and found some incriminating material which I cannot disclose right now,” Nath said.

“We don’t know where he is but we will trace him out,” the DCP further stated.