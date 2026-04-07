'He has run way', says Himanta as Assam police reaches Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi

Officials sources said that an Assam police team is at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera for questioning in connection with a case.

The team formally informed Delhi Police upon arrival, following which a local police team joined and is assisting in the proceedings, the source said.

A major political controversy broke out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after former's bombshell press conferences on Sunday, in which allegations against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife were raised.

Congress held two press conferences in Delhi and Guwahati, where the party’s media department head, Pawan Khera, and Assam unit chief, Gaurav Gogoi, alleged that Sarma’s wife has passports of the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda. They alleged she owns properties in Dubai (UAE) and has a company in Wyoming (US)

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday,Sarma alleged that the Congress used "false information" sourced from a Pakistani social media group to level charges against his wife regarding multiple passports and overseas assets.

He termed the allegations an attempt to influence the Assam elections and a punishable offence.

Meanwhile, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, defended her decision to file the FIR, stating that the allegations against her were serious and could not be treated lightly.

She accused the opposition of acting out of political desperation and expressed confidence that the legal process would establish the facts.

The row comes in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, with polling scheduled for April 9 and counting set to take place on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)