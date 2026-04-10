'Police doing their job': CM Himanta Sarma defends action against Pawan Khera

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday defended police action against Congress leader Pawan Khera, saying that law enforcement was simply performing its duty in connection with a case filed by his wife.

“We have put the police after Khera. Whom else will we task it with? It is not the ULFA that is after him; it is the police. If there is an FIR, it is the duty of the police to act on it,” Sarma told reporters after polling concluded for the Assam Assembly elections.

He added, “Police are slaves of the law, and they're going to the house of a person named in a case, which is legal. The police are paid salaries to go to the houses of criminals.”

The remarks came after Khera accused the chief minister of “unleashing” the police against him over allegations involving Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Assam Police had earlier searched Khera’s Delhi residence following the complaint but did not find him.

Sarma also targeted Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his family’s nationality. “Gaurav Gogoi went to vote (in Jorhat) with his mother, not his wife. I went with my wife. If his wife could have gone with him, it would have looked so nice,” he said.

He further remarked, “This proves my allegations that he couldn't make his own family Indian. How will such a person serve us?”

Continuing his criticism, Sarma said, “During the whole campaign, nobody saw his wife or children. How can he criticise us? We are proud Assamese people. His father (former three-time CM Tarun Gogoi) was a proud Assamese, but not him.”