SC gives Assam two weeks to defend foreigner declarations against five women

The Supreme Court has given the Assam government a two-week deadline to justify its orders declaring five women as illegal foreigners. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted the extension after state counsel requested additional time to submit counter-affidavits responding to the petitions.

​This order follows a June 5 ruling by the top court that paused the deportation of the five women while it reviews their appeals against the Gauhati High Court's decisions.

"As prayed, two weeks is granted to the counsel for the respondent - State of Assam to file vakalatnama and counter affidavit(s) in all the cases.

List after two weeks," the bench said in its July 16 order.

On June 5, the top court had ordered status quo on the deportation of the petitioners while agreeing to hear their pleas challenging separate orders of the Gauhati High Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners referred to a July 13 verdict of the apex court, which held that the determination of citizenship status must be made through a fair, lawful and reasoned process.