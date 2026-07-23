Assam flood situation worsens, toll at 41

GUWAHATI: The Assam flood situation deteriorated on Wednesday as 10 more deaths were reported in the state, pushing the toll to 41 even as rescue efforts continued for the marooned.

The floods wreaked havoc in upper Assam. Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat are the worst-hit districts. Twenty-one deaths were reported on Tuesday, 13 of them in Sivasagar.

The Indian Army is among agencies engaged in rescue operations. Army helicopters are carrying out aerial reconnaissance to locate people in isolated areas, while army engineers are supporting rescue efforts and restoring access to cut-off locations.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries Buridihing, Dikhou, Disang and Dhansiri were in a spate. The state government advised people to stay away from the rivers wherever they were flowing above the danger level.

The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in isolated places in Guwahati and elsewhere across the state over the next three to four days “due to current meteorological conditions and monsoon scenario” in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited some affected areas on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, said several localities in Sivasagar remained beyond the reach of even boats. He said the government was deploying drones to deliver essential supplies to ensure that no one went hungry or thirsty.

“We will stand firmly with every flood-affected family as one of their own. This is my and my government’s promise,” said Sarma, who undertook a speedboat survey of an area in the Sivasagar district.