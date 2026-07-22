Assam flood death toll rises to 31; over 5.64 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam has reportedly worsened, with the death toll climbing to 31. At least 21 people were killed in the last 24 hours, and over 5.64 lakh people have been affected across 16 districts, according to reports citing the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Floodwaters have submerged 24,210.35 hectares of cropland and affected 872 villages across 44 revenue circles.

More than 1.14 lakh people have taken shelter in 273 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations in the flood-affected areas.

The Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police, and the local administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations across the affected areas.

The NDRF rescued five people from flood-affected Seleng Ghat near Seleng Tea Estate under the Teok Revenue Circle in Assam's Jorhat district following an alert from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on July 19.

An NDRF team led by Inspector K B Nath, under the supervision of N K Tiwari, Deputy Commandant of the 1st Battalion, NDRF, was deployed to the affected area.

The search and rescue team rescued a young girl trapped on the roof of her submerged house, a man who was being swept away by strong currents, and three women stranded amid the floodwaters.

An elderly woman was found in critical condition after suffering severe hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to cold floodwater. The rescue team evacuated all five victims, administered pre-hospital treatment—particularly to the elderly woman—and shifted them safely to a designated relief centre for further medical care and rehabilitation.