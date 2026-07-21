Assam floods affect over 3.6 lakh; Army, agencies step up rescue efforts

More than 3.6 lakh people remained affected by floods across several Assam districts, even as the Army and other agencies intensified relief and rescue efforts, officials said on Tuesday.

Train services remained affected for the second day on Tuesday as floodwaters inundated tracks in parts of Upper Assam, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelling, short-terminating or diverting several trains and also announcing special trains for stranded passengers.

In worst-hit Sivasagar district, where nearly 1.58 lakh people have been affected, the Dikhow River flowed above the "extreme flood level", the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

A total of 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up across 11 districts, where 9,606 displaced people are currently taking shelter, the officials said.

The ASDMA urged people to stay away from the river due to continuous rise in its water level. Several major rivers in the state were in spate, with floodwaters inundating roads and embankments in several places.

More than 3,62,900 people have been affected in Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the officials said.