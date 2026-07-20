Assam flood death toll rises to 10; child killed in Meghalaya landslide as heavy rain batters Northeast

GUWAHATI: Five persons died in Assam on Monday in floods triggered by torrential rain, while a child was killed and three others were injured in a rain-induced landslide in Meghalaya.

The landslide occurred in a village under the Mawhati Assembly constituency in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the five deaths in Assam, four in Jorhat and one in Karbi Anglong, took the state's flood toll to 10. Two others were reported missing, while nearly 3.63 lakh people were affected across 16 districts.

Five rivers, the Brahmaputra, Buridihing, Disang, Dikhou and Dhansiri, were flowing above the danger level at some locations. Sivasagar remained the worst-hit district, with floodwaters submerging vast areas.

At the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four Cabinet ministers visited flood-affected districts to oversee rescue and relief operations.

"I have directed officials to ensure adequate food grain supplies across all flood-affected areas. Every department has been placed on high alert and is working in full coordination to minimize the impact of the floods," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's Office said rescue and relief operations were underway in the affected areas.

In Sivasagar, 510 people were rescued safely by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire & Emergency Services. Additional boats and Army helicopters were deployed to reach inaccessible areas during rescue operations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) said incessant heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas caused the Dikhow River to overflow, leading to severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district. Several trains were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.