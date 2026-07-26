BJP mobilises funds from party workers for Assam flood victims

GUWAHATI. The ruling BJP in Assam is mobilising funds from its workers to provide relief to the state’s flood-affected people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that clothes would be distributed to two lakh women and two lakh children from upper Assam’s Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, the four severely affected districts.

Stating that the BJP will require Rs 12 crore to undertake this relief measure, he appealed to the party workers to come forward and contribute to this noble cause. He said BJP workers from outside Assam had also assured to extend support.

Sarma was confident that the amount required could be generated within the next few days. He said donations up to Rs 2,000 could be handed over to the local MLA, while donations exceeding Rs 2,000 should be deposited into the BJP Assam’s bank account.

“Team Assam stands shoulder to shoulder with every flood-affected family, working day and night on relief and rescue efforts. My colleagues, administration and local communities are united during Assam floods. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” Sarma said.