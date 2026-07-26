BJP mobilises funds from party workers for Assam flood victims

GUWAHATI. The ruling BJP in Assam is mobilising funds from its workers to provide relief to the state’s flood-affected people.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that clothes would be distributed to two lakh women and two lakh children from upper Assam’s Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, the four severely affected districts.
Stating that the BJP will require Rs 12 crore to undertake this relief measure, he appealed to the party workers to come forward and contribute to this noble cause. He said BJP workers from outside Assam had also assured to extend support.
Sarma was confident that the amount required could be generated within the next few days. He said donations up to Rs 2,000 could be handed over to the local MLA, while donations exceeding Rs 2,000 should be deposited into the BJP Assam’s bank account.
“Team Assam stands shoulder to shoulder with every flood-affected family, working day and night on relief and rescue efforts. My colleagues, administration and local communities are united during Assam floods. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” Sarma said.
The state’s agriculture minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the department would distribute paddy seeds and seedlings to the flood-affected farmers of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo for free within the next four to five days. He added that he would personally monitor the distribution.
After visiting some affected areas of upper Assam two days ago, All India United Democratic Front president and Binnakandi MLA, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, had announced a personal contribution of Rs 2 crore for the flood affected.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited some affected areas on Saturday, reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering commitment, stating that it was working in close coordination with the Assam government to provide timely assistance to the affected citizens.He instructed authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that no flood-affected family faced any hardship in accessing basic necessities.
Till Saturday, 66 people died, while over 6.5 lakh remained affected in the deluge. The government expected the situation to improve soon as the floodwater started receding.