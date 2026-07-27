Rahul Gandhi calls for scientific approach to tackle Assam’s recurring flood crisis

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called for a permanent and robust system to address Assam’s recurring flood crisis, stressing the need for scientific prevention, early warning mechanisms and effective rehabilitation.
His remarks came as the death toll from this year’s floods in Assam rose to 68, with more than 5.24 lakh people still affected across five districts, despite an overall improvement in the situation, officials said.
In a post on X, Gandhi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of those who died. He also conveyed his support to the lakhs of people impacted by the disaster.
Gandhi said the state and central governments should make every effort to ensure relief and rescue operations for those affected.
Pointing out that floods occur in Assam every year, causing widespread damage to lives, property and livelihoods, the Congress leader said the time had come to develop a long-term solution.
"The time has come for us to establish a robust and permanent system to tackle the flood menace, one that prioritises scientific prevention, early warning mechanisms, strong infrastructure and rehabilitation, so that people do not have to face such tragedies year after year," he said.
Officials said 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres were operating in four districts, providing assistance to 37,724 displaced people.
The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services and police were involved in rescue and relief operations.
Several districts also reported damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure due to the floods.
(With inputs from PTI)