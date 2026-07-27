Rahul Gandhi calls for scientific approach to tackle Assam’s recurring flood crisis

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called for a permanent and robust system to address Assam’s recurring flood crisis, stressing the need for scientific prevention, early warning mechanisms and effective rehabilitation.

His remarks came as the death toll from this year’s floods in Assam rose to 68, with more than 5.24 lakh people still affected across five districts, despite an overall improvement in the situation, officials said.

In a post on X, Gandhi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of those who died. He also conveyed his support to the lakhs of people impacted by the disaster.