Assam floods: Thousands remain displaced; AASU urges PM Modi to visit affected districts

GUWAHATI: Floodwaters have started receding in Assam, but thousands of people affected by the deluge continue to remain displaced.

Till Monday night, 68 people died in the floods while over 4.45 lakh remained affected in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) districts. Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat are the worst-hit.

Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the MLAs had agreed to contribute one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Raijor Dal, which has two MLAs, did not make any commitment. Its president and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi, has been busy for the past few days, providing relief to the affected people.

Numerous organisations and individuals from across the state have stood by the affected people, distributing relief materials such as food, water, clothes, medicines and sanitary napkins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation. “The Centre is working closely with the Assam government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he posted on X.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday petitioned the PM, demanding that Assam’s flood and erosion problem be declared a national problem. The AASU said the problem warranted sustained national commitment and intervention for a permanent solution.