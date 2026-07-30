NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of death of four workers in Assam factory explosion

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has issued notice to the Assam government and police authorities on Wednesday over reports that four workers died and two others were severely injured in an explosion at a metal processing factory in the Cachar district.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that on July 26, four workers died and two others were severely injured in an explosion at a metal processing factory in the Cachar district of Assam, it said.

The commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

Accordingly, it issued notices to the Assam government's chief secretary and the superintendent of police of Cachar, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the health of the injured, as well as the disbursement of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to the injured workers, it said.

According to the media report, carried on July 27, more than 100 workers were present at the factory when the explosion happened, the right panel said.

The families of the victims and locals alleged that such incidents had happened at the factory earlier also, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)