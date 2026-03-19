Congress renominates MLA opposed by Pradyut Bordoloi; releases third list for Assam polls

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates for the April 9 Assam elections, taking the total number of nominees to 87.

Interestingly, the list reflects the so-called Pradyut Bordoloi factor, as the party has renominated Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar.

Just two days earlier, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi had resigned from the Congress, reportedly in protest against Nazar’s renomination.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who chairs the party’s Screening Committee for election candidates, described Bordoloi’s resignation as unfortunate. “I think he was upset over one ticket allocation. I wish we had had a chance for a conversation,” she stated.