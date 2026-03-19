Congress renominates MLA opposed by Pradyut Bordoloi; releases third list for Assam polls

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates for the April 9 Assam elections, taking the total number of nominees to 87.
Interestingly, the list reflects the so-called Pradyut Bordoloi factor, as the party has renominated Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar.
Just two days earlier, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi had resigned from the Congress, reportedly in protest against Nazar’s renomination.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who chairs the party’s Screening Committee for election candidates, described Bordoloi’s resignation as unfortunate. “I think he was upset over one ticket allocation. I wish we had had a chance for a conversation,” she stated.
However, AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, clarified that the candidate objected to by Bordoloi was not part of the earlier two lists released by the party.
Following his resignation, Bordoloi has since joined the BJP and is expected to contest from the Dispur seat in Guwahati.
In April last year, Bordoloi’s car was attacked by miscreants in Nagaon. Police later arrested one Emdadul Islam, who is alleged to be a close associate of Nazar. Congress’ Batadrava MLA Sibamani Borah was also in the same vehicle. The party has not renominated her, instead fielding Dr Durlav Chamua in the renamed Nagaon-Batadrava constituency.
Meanwhile, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced its full list of 26 candidates. The party has finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.
The AGP list contains no major surprises. Ministers Atul Bora, who is also the party president, and Keshab Mahanta will contest from their respective strongholds of Bokakhat and Kaliabor. MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury is the only woman candidate on the list.