NDA eyes stellar performance in Bodoland ahead of Assam Assembly polls

GUWAHATI: The NDA eyes a stellar performance in the 15-seat Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the April 9 Assam elections, and a lot of factors may influence the success.

The BJP is hoping to ride piggyback on the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

The Hagrama Mohilary-led party had decimated the ruling BJP-United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) combine in the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections last year to return to power.

The drubbing made the BJP re-strategise its alliance.

It cosied up to the BPF, cold-shouldering the UPPL with whom it had ruled the BTC for five years. The UPPL has walked out of the NDA and is contesting the Assembly polls on its own.

The BPF is going all guns blazing, buoyed by the success in the BTC elections. It is contesting 11 seats and the BJP is contesting 4 seats in the BTR, which comprises the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

“We will win all 15 seats. There is no doubt about it,” Mohilary, who is also the Chief Executive Member of the BTC, said on Friday.

He disclosed that when BPF planned to contest all 15 seats in the BTR, he was sure of winning more than 15 seats.

Meanwhile, the UPPL is equally upbeat about its success.

It is contesting 18 seats, 15 in the BTR and 3 elsewhere in the State. “I believe we will win 12 to 13 seats. Whoever forms the next government will need the support of the UPPL,” said student leader-turned-UPPL president Pramod Boro confidently.

He said peace and security would remain the two priority areas of his party.

“We worked for peace and development of all communities in the last five years in the BTC. I am confident that people will vote for the UPPL. We will go to the state Assembly with a good team,” Boro further stated.