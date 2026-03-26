The Zubeen factor in Assam Assembly polls

SONAPUR: The smell of incense and flowers fills the air as fans from across Assam continue to flock to 'Zubeen Kshetra' at Hatimura, falling under the Dispur Assembly constituency.

Zubeen Kshetra is the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg’s (52) final resting place, sprawling across 10 bighas (one bigha is 14,400 sq ft in Assam) by the side of National Highway 27.

The rains have brought temporary relief from dust to the roadside eateries, tobacco vendors, and shops selling framed photos of the singer.

They mushroomed amid a steady footfall of fans.

However, six months after the legend’s passing, work on developing the site finally started last week. A boundary wall is coming up too, initiated by the state’s Public Works Department.

People, particularly youngsters, in Assam have yet to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding the larger-than-life icon’s death.

Now, as the April 9 elections draw near, anger is palpable, but whether it erodes the BJP’s votes remains to be seen.