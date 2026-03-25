Zubeen Garg died due to 'accidental drowning': Singapore Coroner rules out foul play

SINGAPORE: A state coroner on Wednesday upheld the Singapore Police Coast Guard's (PCG) finding that there was no foul play in the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg and ruled the death an accidental drowning near an island of the city state in September last year.

Directly addressing a concern raised by Garg's widow regarding the PCG's finding that there was no foul play, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda stated that the PCG had conducted a comprehensive and thorough investigation in this case.

Instead, Nakhoda found that Garg's death was "simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning" and that no one had forced, coerced or pushed him into the water.

There was also no evidence that the swimmers rescuing him had deliberately held his face underwater, the Channel News Asia reported, citing Nakhoda.

Garg, 52, had been intoxicated, and this likely impaired his judgment in his decisions, said Nakhoda.

This included the removal of his life jacket during his first swim and his "steadfast" refusal to wear it on his second swim despite being told to don the equipment by the yacht captain and other passengers.

Garg drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival.

The singer was in Singapore for a festival organised to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India. The festival was cancelled on learning of the singer's death.

Garg was invited to perform at the festival as one of the most popular singers in the state of Assam and likely in North East India, the court heard.

The coroner found that Garg had agreed to the yacht trip and that there was no evidence that he was coerced into it.