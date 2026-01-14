Singer Zubeen Garg was 'severely intoxicated,' refused a life vest before drowning: Singapore police tells court

Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg was "severely intoxicated" and refused a life jacket when he drowned while swimming in waters near Singapore's Lazarus Island in September last year, Singapore media reported, citing testimonies of witnesses, including police, before a court on Wednesday.

According to a report by Singapore newspaper The Straits Times, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Lim testified before a court that Zubeen Garg had consumed alcohol and refused a life vest before jumping off a yacht near the Lazarus Island.

As his friends tried to convince him to swim back to the yacht, Garg suddenly became motionless and began floating face down, the ASP, who works with the Police Coast Guard told the court.

The officer said Garg was pulled back to the yacht, where efforts were made to resuscitate him, but Garg was later pronounced dead in hospital on Sept 19, 2025. The cause of his death was drowning.

The 52-year-old singer and songwriter was on a visit to Singapore to perform at the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).

ASP Lim is among the 35 witnesses in the case to take the stand at a coroner's inquiry into Garg's death. Apart from Lim, another six witnesses have testified before the court on Wednesday.

A Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) is a fact-finding process, led by the Coroner, to establish the cause and circumstances of the death.

Testifying before the court, Lim said that Garg did not have any suicidal tendencies and was not subjected to duress or coercion before his death.