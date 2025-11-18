Assam marks late legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday

GUWAHATI: On the 53rd birth anniversary of the late music icon Zubeen Garg on Tuesday, the Centre granted the necessary sanction to the Assam Police to proceed against the accused linked to his death in Singapore on September 19.
The approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs was required as the alleged murder that took place in another country.
“Today marks the 53rd birthday of our beloved Zubeen Garg — a day that reminds us of his music, his voice, and his irreplaceable place in Assam’s heart,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.
He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
“Section 208 of BNSS, in simple language, says: if a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the Central government gives prior sanction,” the chief minister explained.
He further said, “This sanction is, therefore, a crucial legal step, allowing us to file a charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for the trial of the case. We remain fully committed to file the charge sheet against the accused persons within 10th of December 2025.”
Garg had died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea. He travelled to Singapore to take part in the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF). Later, seven persons, including NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested by the Special Investigation Team. All of them are now in judicial custody.
Meanwhile, various programmes were organised across the state to mark the singer’s birthday. Fans gathered outside his Guwahati residence on Monday midnight, cut a cake, placed it before his photograph and sang the birthday song along with several other popular numbers. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, were also present.
The BJP and the Congress also paid tribute. The BJP organised blood donation camps at some places.
In Kokrajhar, autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary laid the foundation stone for the Zubeen Garg Park, which will straddle 30 bighas. The park will have a statue of the singer, among others.