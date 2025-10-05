Zubeen Garg: A life defined by art, shaped by turbulence

In death, as in life, Zubeen Garg remains one of Assam’s most powerful voices. Revered as a musical genius, social crusader, and cultural icon, Garg’s sudden and mysterious demise in Singapore has left a void that transcends the world of music. But to understand why his death has shaken an entire state and beyond, one must understand the man whose life was deeply shaped by Assam’s turbulent history and whose art reflected its soul.

Born into a culturally rich family in Jorhat, Garg grew up during a time when Assam was reeling under political unrest. The rise of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) in 1979 had ushered in a decade of strikes, violence, and instability. For a young Zubeen, this unrest was both a constraint and a crucible. It confined his world but also shaped his purpose. In an environment of fear and fragmentation, music became a lifeline.

Between the 1980s and 1990s, Zubeen recorded between 8,000 and 9,000 songs an astonishing feat for someone barely out of his teens. He turned the cassette tape into a vehicle of cultural connection, weaving folk melodies, social themes, and modern rhythms into something that felt both urgent and timeless. His song Xunere Xojuwa Poja, a haunting tribute to collective grief and resilience, remains one of the most poignant reflections of that era.

But Zubeen’s story wasn’t meant to remain local. In the late 1990s, he moved to Mumbai, a city known to reward talent but rarely accommodate outsiders. Living modestly, he hustled his way through studios, advertising agencies, and jingle work. His Bollywood breakthrough came with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, a chartbuster that catapulted him to national fame. But his first brush with Hindi cinema came in 2000, with Mere Watan, composed by Ranjit Barot.