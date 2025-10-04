Zubeen Garg was poisoned by manager, festival organiser in Singapore, alleges arrested bandmate

GUWAHATI: In a startling claim, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death, according to official documents with the police.

Goswami alleged that Garg was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Singapore, according to the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note accessed by PTI.

The festival organiser, Garg's manager and two band members --Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta-- have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea.

He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.