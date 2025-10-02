Murder charge slapped on Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser: Assam Police

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police slapped murder charges on Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the death of the singer in Singapore, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The two were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, told reporters that interrogation of the two arrested persons has been going on after a court here remanded them to a 14-day police custody.

"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder.