Zubeen Garg’s death was 'plain and simple murder', says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assembly

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19 was a “plain and simple murder”, not culpable homicide.

A special investigation team (SIT) added Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, within three days of the incident.

“After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder,” Sarma said. “That is why Section 103 of the BNS was added to the case within three days of his death,” he added.

Sarma made the statement during a discussion allowed under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition. He said police concluded early that the case involved murder, prompting the swift addition of the section.

The SIT under the CID has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items. Sarma claimed that one accused killed Garg while others assisted, adding that four to five people will be booked for murder.

The chief minister said a “watertight chargesheet” will be filed in December, and the investigation will then expand to cover negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects. He added that the motive “will shock the people of the state”.

The 52-year-old singer-composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.