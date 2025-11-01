Zubeen Garg's death: Assam police receive post-mortem and toxicology reports from Singapore

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Singapore authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to the state police.
He stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Garg’s death, has made substantial progress and will submit the chargesheet in court within the stipulated timeframe.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Friday, Sarma said, “When our SIT visited Singapore, they assured full cooperation. Today, the Singapore authorities have formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports along with guidelines related to the sea under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).”
The 52-year-old singer-composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.
The 10-member SIT has arrested seven individuals, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.
Sarma, who is also the state’s Home Minister, emphasised that the SIT will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period. “They have already made substantial progress. As per my brief, the SIT is confident about ensuring justice for Zubeen. When it submits the chargesheet by 17 December, people will appreciate their work,” he said.
The Chief Minister also asserted that while the state government remains fully committed to probing Garg’s death, it will not allow attention to be diverted from other state issues.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, Sarma claimed, “They want Assam to be a part of Bangladesh. That is why they sing Bangladesh’s national anthem and try to justify it.”
The Assam government had recently instructed authorities to investigate the alleged singing of Bangladesh’s national anthem at a Congress Seva Dal meeting in Sribhumi district.
Sarma added that issues such as “Love Jihad” and encroachment remain priorities for the state government, alongside Garg’s case.