Zubeen Garg's death: Assam police receive post-mortem and toxicology reports from Singapore

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Singapore authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to the state police.

He stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Garg’s death, has made substantial progress and will submit the chargesheet in court within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Friday, Sarma said, “When our SIT visited Singapore, they assured full cooperation. Today, the Singapore authorities have formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports along with guidelines related to the sea under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).”

The 52-year-old singer-composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.