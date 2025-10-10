Two personal security officers arrested by Assam SIT in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) linked to the late singer Zubeen Garg in connection with his sudden demise in Singapore.
Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer, passed away on September 19, in Singapore, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The SIT has taken into custody Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who had long served as Garg’s personal security officers.
Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), confirmed the arrests, stating, “Yes, both were arrested today by the SIT/CID team. The arrested persons have been brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court for production.”
The investigation also revealed significant financial transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore linked to the two men, with Rs 70 lakh credited to Bora’s account and approximately Rs 40-45 lakh in Baishya’s. Police have noted that both sums are significantly disproportionate to their declared sources of income, reported NDTV.
In addition to the PSOs, several others connected to the case have been arrested, including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and Zubeen’s cousin and suspended Assam Police Service officer Sandipan Garg. The Assam government has officially suspended Sandipan Garg in light of the investigation.
Amidst the ongoing probe, Garima Saikia, wife of the late singer, has appealed to the public not to politicise Zubeen’s death and urged eyewitnesses to come forward. Speaking to the media, she said, “I am still keeping the faith. Five to six people have been arrested, but the truth has not yet been revealed. I am waiting patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation and judicial system, and I hope the truth emerges quickly.”
She added, “It has been 21 days since Zubeen’s death. Those who witnessed the events should come forward. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. This matter should not be politicised.”
Earlier reports suggested that Zubeen Garg died during a scuba diving incident in Singapore. However, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged a conspiracy, claiming the singer was poisoned and that efforts were made to portray his death as accidental.
