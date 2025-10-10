Two personal security officers arrested by Assam SIT in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) linked to the late singer Zubeen Garg in connection with his sudden demise in Singapore.

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer, passed away on September 19, in Singapore, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The SIT has taken into custody Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who had long served as Garg’s personal security officers.

Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), confirmed the arrests, stating, “Yes, both were arrested today by the SIT/CID team. The arrested persons have been brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court for production.”

The investigation also revealed significant financial transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore linked to the two men, with Rs 70 lakh credited to Bora’s account and approximately Rs 40-45 lakh in Baishya’s. Police have noted that both sums are significantly disproportionate to their declared sources of income, reported NDTV.