Late legendary singer Zubeen Garg's wife, sister seek details over circumstances leading to his death

GUWAHATI: Singer Zubeen Garg's family is seeking to know about the circumstances that led to his death while swimming at sea in Singapore on September 19.
In an emotional social media post, the singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg said, “…We will be together again, very soon, Goldie. But now, very soon, we all must know why you disappeared physically from us. This is a big question. It has kept my empty heart burning day and night. I need an answer.”
Garima asked what exactly had happened that day, which led to his death.
“We want to know the truth. We have full faith in the legal system, and we believe the investigation is on the right track. The sooner it is over, the better it will be. He will not come back, but we will get peace if we get to know the truth,” Garima told the media.
“He gave so much to society. Can’t we do a bit by finding out the truth?” she further stated.
Noting that a few Singapore-based Assamese witnesses of the incident are not coming forward, she urged everyone to cooperate in the probe being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a Special Investigation Team.
Garg’s sister Palme Borthakur called for his justice, too.
“It’s been 18 days since the incident occurred. We should know what exactly happened on the fateful day. We hope the government, the CID and the police will be able to tell us,” Palme said.
“Our focus should be on giving justice to Dada. We should stick to that. There shouldn’t be any politics over it. Dada was the people’s man. The Singapore-based Assamese witnesses should come forward and tell the truth. They cannot hide anything from us. We must know the truth,” she further said.