Late legendary singer Zubeen Garg's wife, sister seek details over circumstances leading to his death

GUWAHATI: Singer Zubeen Garg's family is seeking to know about the circumstances that led to his death while swimming at sea in Singapore on September 19.

In an emotional social media post, the singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg said, “…We will be together again, very soon, Goldie. But now, very soon, we all must know why you disappeared physically from us. This is a big question. It has kept my empty heart burning day and night. I need an answer.”

Garima asked what exactly had happened that day, which led to his death.

“We want to know the truth. We have full faith in the legal system, and we believe the investigation is on the right track. The sooner it is over, the better it will be. He will not come back, but we will get peace if we get to know the truth,” Garima told the media.

“He gave so much to society. Can’t we do a bit by finding out the truth?” she further stated.