Assam police DSP arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case

GUWAHATI: Sandipan Garg, an Assam Police Service officer and cousin of the late singer Zubeen Garg, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection with the music icon’s death.
Sandipan had been appearing before investigators at the office of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, every day for the last five days. He was arrested shortly after he arrived at the CID office on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.
CID sources said the agency would produce him before a court and seek 14 days’ custody.
Sandipan, who serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was allegedly on the yacht when Zubeen died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on 19 September. This was reportedly Sandipan’s first trip abroad.
So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The four others taken into custody are the organiser of the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta; Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma; his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; and singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta. Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to attend the festival.
Meanwhile, Rupkamal Kalita, an NRI and member of the Assam Association Singapore, deposed before the CID for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. He was grilled for six hours on Tuesday.
Kalita was allegedly on the yacht in Singapore on that fateful day when Zubeen died. Seven other Singapore-based Assamese witnesses have not yet responded to the CID’s summons.