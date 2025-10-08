Assam police DSP arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case

GUWAHATI: Sandipan Garg, an Assam Police Service officer and cousin of the late singer Zubeen Garg, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection with the music icon’s death.

Sandipan had been appearing before investigators at the office of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, every day for the last five days. He was arrested shortly after he arrived at the CID office on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

CID sources said the agency would produce him before a court and seek 14 days’ custody.