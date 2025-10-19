SIT working to hide CM Himanta’s relation with accused in Zubeen Garg death case: MP Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the investigation into the death of the music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore is not moving in the right direction.

He alleged that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to hide Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta and the BJP’s relation with Siddharth Sharma.

Mahanta was the organiser of the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, while Sharma was Garg’s manager. Both are now in judicial custody.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Zubeen Garg's public condolence ceremony in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the SIT probe was not heading in the right direction. “The SIT was formed to hide Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta and the BJP’s relation with Siddharth Sharma, and not to find out how Garg died. Everything about Mahanta and Sharma needs to be made public. Nothing about them should be kept hidden."

“As the Chief Minister himself is monitoring everything, I feel he has started giving more importance to save his image,” Gogoi said.