SIT working to hide CM Himanta’s relation with accused in Zubeen Garg death case: MP Gaurav Gogoi

The SIT was formed to hide Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta and the BJP’s relation with Siddharth Sharma, and not to find out how Garg died.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays his last respects to singer Zubeen Garg during his funeral, on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays his last respects to singer Zubeen Garg during his funeral, on the outskirts of Guwahati.
GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the investigation into the death of the music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore is not moving in the right direction.

He alleged that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to hide Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta and the BJP’s relation with Siddharth Sharma.

Mahanta was the organiser of the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, while Sharma was Garg’s manager. Both are now in judicial custody.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Zubeen Garg's public condolence ceremony in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the SIT probe was not heading in the right direction. “The SIT was formed to hide Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta and the BJP’s relation with Siddharth Sharma, and not to find out how Garg died. Everything about Mahanta and Sharma needs to be made public. Nothing about them should be kept hidden."

“As the Chief Minister himself is monitoring everything, I feel he has started giving more importance to save his image,” Gogoi said.

Garg had died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).

Political outfit Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi categorically stated that the truth must come out. “Garg raised his voice whenever there was any injustice in society. We have to build a society that he dreamt of,” Gogoi said, asking everyone to refrain from doing politics on the issue.

Leaders of different opposition parties participated in the memorial. A memorial book was also released. People are turning up in large numbers every day, virtually turning the place into a religious site.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Zubeen Garg death case

