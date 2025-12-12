Zubeen Garg death: Assam SIT slaps murder charge against four in over 12,000-page charge sheet

GUWAHATI: The Assam Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday filed the charge sheet in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), slapping the charge of murder against four of the seven accused.

The over 12,000-page charge sheet was prepared after nearly three months of investigation during which the SIT had visited Singapore and recorded the statements of more than 300 people, including a few Singapore-based Assamese expats, in Guwahati.

The music icon Garg (52) had died mysteriously on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He travelled to the country to perform at the fourth North East India Festival (NEIF).

Later, the SIT arrested seven persons – NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, DSP cousin Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta. All of them are now languishing in jail.

Briefing the media, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said Sharma, Mahanta, Goswami and Amritprabha had been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (murder), 3 (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy).

Additionally, BNS section 316 (criminal breach of trust) was slapped on Sharma and Goswami, and sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating) and 238 (destruction of evidence) against Mahanta. BNS section 238 was slapped also against Amritprabha.

Sandipan was charged under BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) while Bora and Baishya were charged under BNS sections 61 and 316.

"The main charge sheet has around 2,500 pages but together with papers relating to digital evidence and other documents, the charge sheet will be of more than 12,000 pages," the SIT chief said.