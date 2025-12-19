No foul play suspected in music icon Zubeen Garg’s death: Singapore Police

GUWHATI: Singapore Police on Friday reiterated that they do not suspect foul play in the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Garg,” the SPF said in a statement released on December 18.

“The case is being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” the statement further stated.