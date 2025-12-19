No foul play suspected in music icon Zubeen Garg’s death: Singapore Police

GUWHATI: Singapore Police on Friday reiterated that they do not suspect foul play in the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg.
“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Garg,” the SPF said in a statement released on December 18.
“The case is being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” the statement further stated.
Singapore Police said upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, the findings would be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI).
Its findings will be made public upon the conclusion of investigations. The Cl is scheduled for January and February next year.
A CI is a fact-finding process, led by the Coroner, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Stating that the SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, the Singapore Police sought the patience and understanding of the parties involved, urging the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.
Garg (52) had died mysteriously on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He travelled to the country to perform at the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).
Later, the SIT arrested seven persons – NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, DSP cousin Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta.
Last week, the Assam Special Investigation Team filed the charge sheet in the high-profile case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), slapping the charge of murder against Shyamkanu, Siddharth, Shekhar and Amritprabha.
The over 12,000-page charge sheet was prepared after nearly three months of investigation during which the SIT visited Singapore and recorded the statements of more than 300 people, including a few Singapore-based Assamese expats, in Guwahati.