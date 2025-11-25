Zubeen Garg’s death was 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the Assembly on Tuesday, remarked on music icon Zubeen's death that a single person had murdered him, and others just cooperated. Speaking during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition on Garg’s death, Sarma emphatically said it was a case of 'plain and simple murder.' The motion was allowed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary at the Chief Minister’s request. The singer died mysteriously on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He travelled to the country to perform at the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).