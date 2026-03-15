Single-phase Assam poll puts identity, development, graft, Zubeen Garg ‘murder’ row in focus

GUWAHATI: Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 — the first single-day poll in 25 years — with identity politics, development, welfare schemes, alleged corruption and the Zubeen Garg “murder” controversy in focus. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Opposition party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) alleged the Election Commission’s decision to complete the election process within just three weeks would benefit the ruling BJP.

The poll will see a contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led five-party opposition alliance, with both national parties set to contest most seats.

The BJP has renewed its alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha.

According to the BJP-BPF understanding, the BJP will contest four of the 15 seats in Bodoland, while the BPF will contest the remaining 11. These 15 seats will be crucial for the BJP considering the anti-incumbency factor. The BJP-AGP seat-sharing deal is awaiting the BJP central leadership’s nod.

On the other hand, the Congress has forged an alliance with the AJP, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference.

The BJP under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has, to some extent, managed to whip up an anti-Bangladeshi sentiment in a state where the original inhabitants have faced demographic changes over several decades. Through a series of eviction drives, the BJP government reclaimed 1.51 lakh bighas of land from the illegal occupation of “infiltrators”.

Sarma had earlier claimed that the Assamese would become “almost a minority” in their own state after Census 2027.