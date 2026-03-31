Assam Assembly polls: 14% candidates face criminal cases, BJP tops ‘crorepati’ list

GUWAHATI: Fourteen per cent of the April 9 Assam election candidates have declared criminal cases against them, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

The ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 722 candidates. Altogether 102 or 14 per cent of them have declared criminal cases against them, the report, released on Tuesday, stated.

It was marginally higher in the 2021 polls. Of the 941 candidates, 138 or 15 per cent had declared criminal cases against them.

According to the ADR report, 28 of the 99 Congress candidates have criminal cases against them. Similarly, eight of the 90 from the BJP, 11 of the 30 from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), six of the 26 from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), two of the 13 from the Raijor Dal, two of the 10 from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and one of the three from the CPI(ML) have criminal cases against them.