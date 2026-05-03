Assam assembly election: BJP eyes hat-trick, Congress seeks return to power

GUWAHATI: The Assembly election results on Monday will decide whether the BJP-led NDA can hold its fort in Assam or whether the Congress-led six-party Opposition front can upset the NDA applecart.

The BJP went to the April 9 polls eyeing a third straight term in power. The Congress, which lost several of its leaders to the BJP over a period of time, is hoping to return to the saddle after a gap of 10 years.

The exit polls predicted over 90 of the 126 seats for the NDA, thus brightening the BJP’s hopes of a hat-trick in power. The Congress, however, dismissed the numbers as highly 'exaggerated', alleging that the BJP came up with such figures through the agencies to put pressure on the officials and the candidates of Opposition parties on the vote-counting day.

Assam had recorded a nearly 86% voter turnout, unprecedented in the state. This high turnout made the Opposition parties believe people had voted for a change.

“People voted with the hope of a ‘New Bor-Asom’ (greater/unified Assam) and new leadership,” state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi had stated. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed, “…Our people voted with one clear resolve — to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression…”