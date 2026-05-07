Swearing-in ceremony of new Assam govt to be held on May 12; AGP backs Himanta’s continuation as CM

GUWAHATI: BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has proposed the continuation of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Chief Minister.

“We had a meeting of our legislature party, and it proposed the name of Himanta Biswa Sarma for the post of the Chief Minister,” AGP president Atul Bora said on Thursday.

He heaped praise on Sarma, stating that the BJP leader had worked very hard in the past five years for Assam’s development.

“No government has done as much as he has for the state’s development. A lot more will be done in the next five years,” Bora said, adding that the huge mandate would encourage the NDA to perform better.

Talking about the Congress, he claimed that people have lost faith in the party.

“When they were in power, they indulged in rampant corruption. They depend on the votes of Bangladeshis. The Congress’s future is bleak,” he predicted.