Assam Crime Branch summons Randeep Surjewala in CM Himanta's wife passport row

The Assam Crime Branch on Tuesday summoned senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to appear before investigators on May 23 in connection with the passport controversy involving Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The development comes days after Congress leader Pawan Khera was summoned to the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati in connection with the same case.

After appearing before investigators, Khera said he had cooperated fully with the probe and confirmed he had been asked to return on May 25.

"I was asked all the questions that are usually asked during an investigation... I have been called next on 25 May. I will come again because every responsible citizen must cooperate with an investigation," Khera said.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Khera said investigators questioned him on routine aspects of the case and reiterated that citizens should cooperate with investigative agencies.

Asked whether he stood by his earlier allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Khera declined to comment further, saying he would limit his remarks to the investigation process.

The controversy began after Khera, during a press conference in April, alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held three passports, from India, the UAE and Egypt, and owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, besides having links to a company in Wyoming, United States.

The Sarma family has denied the allegations, calling the documents in circulation “AI-generated fabrications” allegedly spread by Pakistani social media groups.

(With inputs from ANI)