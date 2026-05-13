Pawan Khera appears before Assam police for questioning in case related to allegations against Himanta's wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch for questioning in connection with cases filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, after he raised allegations of her possessing multiple passports and undisclosed properties and assets abroad.

Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office, Khera said he was cooperating with the investigation.

"I have been summoned by the police and have come accordingly. We respect the law and the judiciary, so I am here as per legal procedure," he said.

Khera said he would speak to the press in detail after the questioning was completed.

Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had filed criminal complaints against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).