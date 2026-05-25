Assam government tables UCC bill in state assembly; seeks to ban polygamy, register live-in relationships

The Assam government on Monday introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill in the state assembly, proposing a ban on polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

However, the proposed law will not apply to Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The move triggered protests from opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal and All India Trinamool Congress, which demanded wider consultations with stakeholders before the legislation is taken up.

"The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Sarma said in the 'Statement of Object and Reasons' in the Bill.

For marriage, the Bill sets 21 years and 18 years as minimum age for men and women respectively, and prohibits polygamy, he added.

"Importantly, it protects Assam's cultural diversity by allowing marriages to be performed according to existing religious and customary rites," Sarma said.

To safeguard legal rights, the Bill proposes to make marriage and divorce registration compulsory, which will be vital for securing maintenance, inheritance and other legal protection for spouses.

"For the first time, the Bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners, and any children born from such unions, are formally recognised and protected," the CM said in the Bill.

He further said that UCC aims to modernise succession laws to ensure a fair and equal distribution of property.

"It introduces uniform rules for inheritance, ensuring that the transfer of assets is handled justly for all residents of the state," Sarma stated.

It also proposed to establish necessary administrative machinery, including the appointment of registrars, to implement the reforms.

"This ensures that the code is not just a policy but a practical tool for social justice and equality in Assam," Sarma said.

"The Constitution, under Article 44, directs the state to strive for a Uniform Civil Code for its citizens.

This Bill seeks to implement this principle within Assam to ensure a common legal framework for all residents, regardless of their religion," Sarma said.

By creating a uniform system, the code ensures legal clarity and protects the fundamental rights of every individual, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)